Corrupt leaders will not receive special treatment in jails: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Spokesman for the Chief Minister of Punjab, Dr Shahbaz Gill Tuesday criticized that both Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan People's Party are two sides of same coin and all prisoners in jail would get facilities and treatment on equality basis.

Talking to a private news channel, Shahbaz Gill said the poor and rich should have a balanced justice system in Naya Pakistan, adding, Imran Khan government 's mission will not be successful until we have the same laws for Shahbaz said the two corrupt parties are not 'uniting for democracy but to hide each others corruption.

"They are both trying to save each other as they both have money laundering charges against them," he added.

They only wanted to avoid themselves from accountability process but no one had ever been made accountable like this before," Shahbaz Gill claimed.

Gill said PTI led government was determined to serve the nation with sincerity and explored new avenues for their betterment.

"Imran Khan will prove to be best leader for Pakistan after founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah", he assured.

He said the process of accountability will continue without any discrimination and no one is above the law in the country.

The commitment of PTI leadership with public regarding holding everyone answerable is becoming reality as everyone is being brought in the ambit of accountability process, he added.

Replying regarding Kashmir issue, he said that Kashmir is the joint cause and the nation is standing united with the government.

Pakistan is committed to support Kashmir freedom movement diplomatically, politically and morally, adding, International community must come forward to rescue the people of Kashmir from Indian brutalities.