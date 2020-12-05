UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corrupt Leadership Of PPP,PML-N Well Aware Of Their Political Fate: Minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 04:15 PM

Corrupt leadership of PPP,PML-N well aware of their political fate: minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed

Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed said on Saturday that corrupt leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were well aware of their political fate

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed said on Saturday that corrupt leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were well aware of their political fate.

In a statement issued here, he said that plunderers wanted to put pressure on the government through holding public gatherings and rallies. Unfortunately, those who looted millions of rupees had no concern for health and welfare of the common man, he added.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to hold accountability of those who had looted the public money. The PPP and PML-N game of tricks was over which they had been playing with people forthe last 40 years, he added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Man Pakistan Peoples Party Money Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million Housing

Recent Stories

Day marked to acknowledge volunteerism during pand ..

1 minute ago

The first meeting of the 13th International Urdu C ..

15 minutes ago

Five law violators held during search operation in ..

1 minute ago

PHA utilizing all resources for beautification of ..

1 minute ago

ASI thrashes elderly citizen, grabs huge criticism ..

21 minutes ago

Federal Minister for Science & Technology lunches ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.