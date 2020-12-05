Corrupt leadership of PPP,PML-N well aware of their political fate: minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed

Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed said on Saturday that corrupt leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were well aware of their political fate

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed said on Saturday that corrupt leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were well aware of their political fate.

In a statement issued here, he said that plunderers wanted to put pressure on the government through holding public gatherings and rallies. Unfortunately, those who looted millions of rupees had no concern for health and welfare of the common man, he added.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to hold accountability of those who had looted the public money. The PPP and PML-N game of tricks was over which they had been playing with people forthe last 40 years, he added.