Cotton growers advised to adopt pre measures following expected monsoon spell

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Cotton growers were advised to complete all precautionary measures to save their crops as new spell of monsoon rains is expected according to metrological department.

In his message to the cotton farmers, Director Central Cotton Research Institute Dr Zahid Mahmood said that the new series of rains was starting again across the country from today which will continue till August 14, so the cotton farmers should complete their advance arrangements before start of rains.

He further said that to immediately drain rain water and it should not stand into the field for more than 24 hours as it could save farmers from huge loss.

Dr Zahid Mahmood said that if the crop turns yellow due to rains, the farmers should make separate solution of 2 kilogrammes of urea and 500 grams of magnesium sulfate and then mix both in 100 liters of water and spray per acre.