Indiscriminate Action To Be Taken Against Hoarding, Artificial Price Hike: Secy
Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2025 | 11:11 PM
Price Control Secretary Dr Kiran Khurshid has said that sale of essential items at fixed rates would be ensured across the province
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Price Control Secretary Dr Kiran Khurshid has said that sale of essential items at fixed rates would be ensured across the province.
She said this while presiding over the meeting regarding supply of flour and sugar here on Friday.
It was told in the meeting that during last 24 hours more than 811,000 flour bags had been transported in all districts of the Punjab.
As many as 240,705 flour bags had been provided in the general market of Lahore division.
Meeting further told that with the arrival of imported sugar in the market there would be sufficient stock of sugar in the general market.
In general market, 10 kg flour bags was available at price of Rs 905 and 20 Kg flour bags at Rs 1810, the secretary added.
Kiran said that indiscriminate action would be taken against elements involved in hoarding and artificial price hike.
