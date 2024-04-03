Cotton Sowing Drive Continues To Cover Over 183,000 Acres In Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu
Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2024 | 05:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Cotton sowing drive was in progress in districts of Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu as elsewhere in rest of the south Punjab in pursuit of covering 183,630 acres in the two districts and seven per cent of the target area has been covered so far with 7-8 weeks still in hand to meet the target till May 31.
Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Yousuf Cheena chaired a cotton crop management and monitoring (CCMM) meeting here Wednesday where deputy director agriculture Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Khan Niazi informed him that 12965 acre area has so far been brought under cotton cultivation in the two districts.
ADCG exhorted officials and farmers to speed up their combined efforts to sow more white gold to meet the target with preference to early sowing pleading that it gives higher production than late sowing.
He said that 235,729 bags of fertilizers including 119,233 DAP and 116,496 Urea bags were available in the two districts and ordered officials to ensure availability of fertilizers at fix price to farmers in support of the cotton sowing drive. He ordered officials to guide farmers from sowing to picking process to ensure healthy and sizable production of cotton.
Assistant director agriculture Abdur Razzaq and other officials were present.
