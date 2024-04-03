Open Menu

Cotton Sowing Drive Continues To Cover Over 183,000 Acres In Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Cotton sowing drive continues to cover over 183,000 acres in Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Cotton sowing drive was in progress in districts of Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu as elsewhere in rest of the south Punjab in pursuit of covering 183,630 acres in the two districts and seven per cent of the target area has been covered so far with 7-8 weeks still in hand to meet the target till May 31.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Yousuf Cheena chaired a cotton crop management and monitoring (CCMM) meeting here Wednesday where deputy director agriculture Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Khan Niazi informed him that 12965 acre area has so far been brought under cotton cultivation in the two districts.

ADCG exhorted officials and farmers to speed up their combined efforts to sow more white gold to meet the target with preference to early sowing pleading that it gives higher production than late sowing.

He said that 235,729 bags of fertilizers including 119,233 DAP and 116,496 Urea bags were available in the two districts and ordered officials to ensure availability of fertilizers at fix price to farmers in support of the cotton sowing drive. He ordered officials to guide farmers from sowing to picking process to ensure healthy and sizable production of cotton.

Assistant director agriculture Abdur Razzaq and other officials were present.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture Guide Progress Price Muzaffargarh Kot Addu May Gold Cotton From

Recent Stories

PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses

PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses

3 hours ago
 SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case o ..

SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa

4 hours ago
  Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening le ..

 Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters

4 hours ago
 realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price ..

Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

8 hours ago
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contribut ..

UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..

18 hours ago
 North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

18 hours ago
 One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish sch ..

One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter

18 hours ago
 Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

18 hours ago
 Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota see ..

Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge

18 hours ago
 Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killi ..

Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan