Cotton stakeholders for availability of funds to expedite research on cotton

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The World Cotton Day was marked with vision to promote the crops across the globe, here at Central Cotton Research Institute.

Addressing the ceremony in connection with World Cotton Day, Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel stated, all stakeholders will have to work jointly to promote cotton and improve country's economy. The Cotton crop is backbone of country's economy, he said adding that they could regain lost cotton status by ensuring collective efforts. Once, the region was hub of cotton, he noted.

Cotton Commissioner Dr Khalid Abdullah also spoke and stated that government would offer maximum funds for execution of research on the crop. He noted that government would release amount under Endowment Funds scheme.

Director CCRI Zahid Mahmood remarked that CCRI was contributing best cotton seed. He also called for availability of funds for the research institute.

He, however, added that farmers could improve cotton production by ensuring best crop management. He stated that the department concerned should also facilitate farmers so that input cost in agriculture field could be reduced.

The reduced input cost will surely help increase profit margin for the peasants. Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association Dr Jassu Mal demanded of government to established a special commission to identify the reasons and responsible persons behind low production of cotton.

Not only the farmers are faced with losses but the Ginners sector was also under burden. The persons who are responsible for damaging cotton crop sector must be punished. On this occasion, CCRI arranged many other events highlighting the importance of cotton. The events were participated by many stakeholders and good number of farmers.