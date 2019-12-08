UrduPoint.com
Cotton Vital For Improving Economy: Minister

Sun 08th December 2019

MULTAN, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) ::Provincial Minister for Agriculture Malik Nauman Langrial on Sunday said the national economy could not be improved without promoting cotton crop and the government was taking steps to bring about improvement in it.

He was chairing a meeting at the Mango Research Institute here.

Noted PTI leader Jehangir Khan Tareen, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Vice Chancellor Dr Asif Ali, Secretary Agriculture Wasif Khursheed, Director Cotton Research Institute Dr Sagheer and officials of the agriculture department also attended the meeting.

The minister said that short and long term policies would be made to enhance cotton yield and crop would be made profitable. He added that the Punjab government was focusing on providing top quality seed to address issues of climate changes.

