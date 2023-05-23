Countering 'fake news', 'disinformation' prime responsibility of youth, experts

A seminar was arranged by Accountability Lab at Islamic International University, Islamabad (IIUI) aiming to explore strategies to counter 'fake news' and role of youth in transparent elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :A seminar was arranged by Accountability Lab at Islamic International University, Islamabad (IIUI) aiming to explore strategies to counter 'fake news' and role of youth in transparent elections.

A panel discussion was held at the Islamic International University, Islamabad (IIUI) to explore the impact of 'fake news' and disinformation on the upcoming General Election in Pakistan, and the role that journalism can play in promoting fair and accurate reporting.

The distinguished speakers, Digital Media Expert Mr. Waqas Naeem, Ms. Zil-e-Huma Director Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Director Communications and Outreach NACTA, Dr. Munir Ahmed, Ms. Shazia Mehboob, senior Journalist and Editor The PenPK.com were among the speakers. A massive strength of students of IIUI from Social Sciences and Mass Communication departments attended the event.

While director of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Ms. Zile e Huma said that as a responsible journalist, it is the duty of the journalists to seek facts and provide authentic information to the public to reduce the risk of spreading fake news and misinformation.

Director communications and Outreach NACTA, Dr. Munir Ahmed remarked, that in our country unfortunately, fake news, disinformation and misinformation created the culture of intolerance in the society which is fueling further religious, political, and social extremism. So it is very important to see that this is very important to see who gives the importance to fake news, disinformation, and misinformation.

This is the youth of the country who do watch, comment, give likes share them further to others as well, and make fake news, misinformation, and disinformation successful.

So countering fake news, misinformation and disinformation is the prime responsibility if the youth.

Digital Media Experts said that it is important for social media platform providers to continue their efforts to understand the risks of cascading of fake news and influence at the society at large. Hence implementation of the fact checking-tools is significant in reducing the spread of fake news, and building of trust and confidence in society. Social Media platforms provider should ensure that there is continuous monitoring of online activities triggered by the spread of fake news.

"A senior journalist and editor 'The PenPK.com' Ms. Shazia Mehboob remarked that this is an even more challenging problem where individuals with limited digital literacy skills are joining the online platform in increasing numbers. So educational interventions focusing on increasing the ability of individuals to identify fake news should be increased" to counter this complex issue.

The distinguished speakers of the event showed serious concerns about the rising trend of fake news and urged the government to take immediate steps to tackle this complex issue.

Speakers also emphasized that efforts should also be made to counter misinformation and fake news through educational interventions.

Accountability Lab (AL) is a think tank that exists to make governance work for people by supporting active citizens, responsible leaders, and accountable institutions.

The Lab is building a movement of active citizens and responsible leaders across the country supporting them to use information and knowledge for better public service delivery and positive social and economic change.