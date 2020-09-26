UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Country Is Blessed With Many Tourist Destinations: Usman Buzdar

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 08:47 PM

Country is blessed with many tourist destinations: Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistan with many beautiful tourist destinations and tourism plays vital role in socio-economic development of the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistan with many beautiful tourist destinations and tourism plays vital role in socio-economic development of the country.

He said this in his message on World Tourism Day which would be observed on Sunday.

He said, "A new policy has been formulated by awarding tourism the status of an industry."CM said that promotion of tourism provides employment opportunities for local people, adding that ancient and attractive civilizations of Pakistan attract local and foreign tourists.

Tourism sector was among the top priorities of the government, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that effective measures had been taken to improve tourist destinations by providing missing facilities for the tourists. He further said that for tourism promotion, 179 rest houses had been opened for the public in Punjab and new tourist destinations were being developed in Punjab.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister World Punjab Sunday Government Industry Top Employment Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Rescue-1122 regularizes 97 rescuers

1 minute ago

Lebanese Military Clashes With IS-Affiliated Milit ..

1 minute ago

Mayor for improving sanitary conditions in capital ..

3 minutes ago

Health Minister directs to make RIU functional in ..

3 minutes ago

Wildfire in Athens suburb partly under control

8 minutes ago

Sarwar inaugurates gas supply scheme in three Rawa ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.