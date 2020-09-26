Country is blessed with many tourist destinations: Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistan with many beautiful tourist destinations and tourism plays vital role in socio-economic development of the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistan with many beautiful tourist destinations and tourism plays vital role in socio-economic development of the country.

He said this in his message on World Tourism Day which would be observed on Sunday.

He said, "A new policy has been formulated by awarding tourism the status of an industry."CM said that promotion of tourism provides employment opportunities for local people, adding that ancient and attractive civilizations of Pakistan attract local and foreign tourists.

Tourism sector was among the top priorities of the government, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that effective measures had been taken to improve tourist destinations by providing missing facilities for the tourists. He further said that for tourism promotion, 179 rest houses had been opened for the public in Punjab and new tourist destinations were being developed in Punjab.