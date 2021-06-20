UrduPoint.com
Country Making Progress Under PM's Leadership: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 01:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik Sunday said that country was making progress with a rapid pace under vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Responding to recent statement of PM Imran Khan about denial to give bases to US, Dr Akhtar Malik lauded the bold stance of prime minister and stated that Pakistan was an independent state. In past, the rulers were unable to come up with such bold stand. The whole nation was standing by the PM Imran Khan, he said adding that the country was making progress politically and economically under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

About Kashmir issue, the provincial minister hoped that the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) would soon achieve independence.

On this occasion, he also inaugurated road scheme, Bahawalpur road to Qasba Marral, costing Rs 10 million. Malik maintained that the separate allocations for South Punjab would surely help ensure matchless progress in the region. The government was utilizing all possible resources for welfare of the masses.

