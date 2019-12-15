SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :The country's economy was strengthening under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Tahreek e Insaf (PTI) led government's policies.

Minister for Labor and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Niazi said this while talking to media persons here Sunday. He added that previous governments had created lot of problems in the country while PTI government has accepted all challenges to put the country in right direction.

The minister said that the Prime Minister has also constituted a committee to resolve the problems of media workers which will work under the Prime Minister's supervision.

Some elements were propagating about sanctions on media while media is independent and no one can restrict its independence, he added.

Condemning the incident happened in the International Islamic University Islamabad, Ansar Majeed said inquiry of the matter was under process after which action would be started against people involved in the incident. The students' unions always developed future leaderships and they should play positive roles in welfare of students and institutes, he said.

He said that international organizations were acknowledging the improvement of economy. The Pakistani markets were also being declared as a comfortable place for foreign investment among business communities, he added.