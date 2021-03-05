Couple impersonating as police officials held

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :A couple impersonating themselves as police officials to pressurize commoners for achieving wishful objectives was held here on Friday.

According to police, Saifullah, son of Talib Hussain used to pressurize people along with his wife Um-e-laila by wearing police uniform to meet their common objectives across the area.

Feeling doubtful situation, the locals approached to the police, upon which the couple apprehended by police.