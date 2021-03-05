UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Couple Impersonating As Police Officials Held

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 11:10 AM

Couple impersonating as police officials held

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :A couple impersonating themselves as police officials to pressurize commoners for achieving wishful objectives was held here on Friday.

According to police, Saifullah, son of Talib Hussain used to pressurize people along with his wife Um-e-laila by wearing police uniform to meet their common objectives across the area.

Feeling doubtful situation, the locals approached to the police, upon which the couple apprehended by police.

Related Topics

Police Wife

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 5, 2021 in Pakistan

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Retired Emirati banker rules the roost at Fazza Ch ..

11 hours ago

Global Village breaks 16th Guinness World Records ..

11 hours ago

Pope’s visit to Iraq promotes values of human fr ..

11 hours ago

Israel starts vaccinating Palestinians with work p ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.