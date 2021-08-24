Couple killed at Maidan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) ::A couple was killed in village Namaz Kot of tehsil Maidan, police said on Tuesday.

According to details, a brother of the deceased girl opened fire on a couple resulting in the killing of both on the spot.

Police have rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies of the boy and girl to District Headquarters hospital for postmortem.

Police have registered a case and started a search operation for the arrest of the killer of a couple.