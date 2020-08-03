UrduPoint.com
Couple Shot Dead In Nasirabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 01:30 PM

Couple shot dead in Nasirabad

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :A man shot dead his wife and her alleged paramour on suspicion of Siakari in Tehsil Tamboo area of Nasirabad, district,said a police spokesman on Monday.

According to the detail, an alleged accused Haji opened fire at his wife and her alleged paramour namely Pehlwan on allegation of having illicit relation at Magsi Shakh and managed to fled from the scene.

As a result, they died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case and started probe.

Further investigation was underway.

