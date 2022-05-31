Court acquits BPSC ex chairman eight others in corruption reference

Accountability Court Quetta on Tuesday acquitted former Chairman of the Balochistan Public Service Commission, Ashraf Magsi and eight others in a corruption reference here

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Accountability Court Quetta on Tuesday acquitted former Chairman of the Balochistan Public Service Commission, Ashraf Magsi and eight others in a corruption reference here.

Accountability Court Quetta Judge Munawar Ahmed Shahwani announced the judgement.

National Accountability Bureau Balochistan had filed the reference against former BPSC Chairman Ashraf Magsi and others alleging that the accused in connivance with commission's other officers misused authority and gave undue favor for personal gain to the blue eyed candidates in the appointment process of the grade 17 and higher posts.

Case remained under trial for several years during which court heard NAB prosecutors and accused in detail.

However, after recording evidence and final argument from both sides, AC Judge referring no solid proof against the former BPSC Chairman and eight others, pronounced to acquit the accused of the corruption charges.

Others acquitted in the reference include Director examination Balochistan Public Service Commission Abdul Waheed , Sajjad, Shafiq, Misbah, Fatima, Azra Magsi, Abda Magsi and Asad Magsi.

NAB sources, however, said that the verdict of the Accountability Court will be challenged in the high court.