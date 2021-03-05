Court adjourns hearing of Paragon City reference till March 18

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :An accountability court Friday adjourned hearing of the Paragon City case against former railways minister Khwaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khwaja Salman Rafique till March 18.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein Khwaja brothers appeared and got their attendance marked.

The court recorded statement of a prosecution witness during the proceedings.

However, the counsel for Khwaja brothers raised objection on cross examination of witness by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor.

To this, the prosecutor replied that there was no bar in law on it.

At this, the court sought arguments from parties on the law point and adjourned further hearing till March 18.

NAB had alleged that Khwaja brothers, through their benamidars and with the abetment of former MPA Butt and Nadeem Zia, established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue, which was later converted into Paragon City without lawful process.It accused the former railways minister and his brother of receiving monetary benefits of Rs 58 million and 39 million, respectively, from Paragon City through proxy firms under the grab of consultancy services.