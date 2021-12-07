Court adjourns LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan till Dec 14

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till December 14, in LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till December 14, in LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail and others.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other co-accused appeared before the court.

The court adjourned hearing into the matter without further proceeding due to the absence of the NAB prosecutor.

At the outset of hearing, the defence lawyer informed the court that co-accused Aamer Naseem was brought from Lahore jail.

The court adjourned further hearing till December 14.