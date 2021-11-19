Court awards death penalty, 20 years imprisonment in murder case

UrduPoint.com

A district court on Friday awarded death sentence to a man and 20 years imprisonment to another accused involved in an incident of murder and dacoity

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :A district court on Friday awarded death sentence to a man and 20 years imprisonment to another accused involved in an incident of murder and dacoity.

According to details, the accused Javed Iqbal and Muhammad Basit had gunned down a citizen Jameel Ahmed during a robbery.

Additional District and Sessions Judge,Chaudary Qasim Javed, while hearing the arguments from both sides, awarded death sentence to Javed Iqbal while 20 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 500,000 awarded to Muhammad Basit.

A case had been registered against the convicted in 2019 in Gujar Khan Police station.

