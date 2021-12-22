Court awards five-year imprisonment to drug dealer

The Additional and Sessions Judge Masood Akhtar Kiani on Wednesday awarded five years and six months imprisonment to one accused in a drug smuggling case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Additional and Sessions Judge Masood Akhtar Kiani on Wednesday awarded five years and six months imprisonment to one accused in a drug smuggling case.

Jhanzeb Khan was found guilty of possessing 2400 grams of hashish and was arrested by Sadiqabad police in 2020.

After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict besides giving an imprisonment sentence.