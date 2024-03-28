Open Menu

Court Awards Two-time Death Sentence In A Murder Case

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Court awards two-time death sentence in a murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) A District and Sessions Court on Thursday awarded two-time death to an accused in a murder case.

According to a City Police spokesman, the accused Aaqib Hussain had killed his niece and injured his sister with an axe over a family dispute.

The Judge pronounced the verdict after recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments from both sides.

The court also ordered a fine of Rs one million on the convict while a case had been registered against him at Gujar Khan Police Station in 2023.

