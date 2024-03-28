Court Awards Two-time Death Sentence In A Murder Case
Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2024 | 06:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) A District and Sessions Court on Thursday awarded two-time death to an accused in a murder case.
According to a City Police spokesman, the accused Aaqib Hussain had killed his niece and injured his sister with an axe over a family dispute.
The Judge pronounced the verdict after recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments from both sides.
The court also ordered a fine of Rs one million on the convict while a case had been registered against him at Gujar Khan Police Station in 2023.
Recent Stories
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.42 billion
Aeon & Trisl signifies back-to-back successes by securing the No. 1 Award at the ..
Attaullah Tarar’s success notification from NA-127 challenged
PSX witnesses positive trend today
PM Shehbaz meets CJP Isa to address IHC judges’ concerns
Pakistan vows to bring to justice perpetrators, abettors of Bisham terrorist att ..
May 9 riots: SC allows conditionally to military courts to deliver reserved verd ..
Interior Minister arrives in Peshawar after Shangla suicide attack
OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan's Most Beloved Smartphone Lin ..
PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dengue preventive, control campaign accelerates in district5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner presides meeting regarding 21th Ramazan of Larkana region5 minutes ago
-
NHA working to remove debris to open Zhob-Dhanasar road6 minutes ago
-
UNICEF delegation calls on KP CM; discusses issues of public welfare6 minutes ago
-
65 Deputy Public Prosecutors promoted16 minutes ago
-
Principal sheds light on dangers of kite flying16 minutes ago
-
Spring tree plantation drive underway in Bahawalpur16 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder till Apr 416 minutes ago
-
Security put on high alert for Easter16 minutes ago
-
Power suspension for Kohat notified16 minutes ago
-
Complete Lady Wellington Hospital new building on time: minister16 minutes ago
-
2221 power pilferers netted in Muzaffargarh circle26 minutes ago