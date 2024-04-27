KP Govt Decides To Purchase Six Lac Metric Ton Local Wheat This Year
Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2024 | 06:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for food Zahir Shah Toru has said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to purchase local wheat this year to benefit the local growers.
A statement issued here said that the provincial cabinet has approved purchase of six lac metric tons of wheat for the year and the rate of 40 kg of wheat has been fixed Rs 3900 like the rate of the Federal, Punjab and Balochistan governments.
He said that the interests of the local farmers would be protected while purchasing wheat.
Toru said that the provincial government was trying hard to bring transparency in food department by digitizing he departmental affairs to be completed soon.
He said that for the prevention of non-standard wheat, the quality of wheat would now be reviewed and checked within the warehouse and a five-member committee has been formed to monitor the purchase, delivery and quality of wheat.
The provincial minister appealed to both the citizens and the media to cooperate with the government by pointing out the corrupt elements so that strict action could be taken against them.
