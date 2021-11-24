(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Assistant food Controller Loralai Ajmal was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment and fined Rs 2.5 million for causing irreparable damage to the national exchequer here on Wednesday.

Quetta Accountability Court Judge Aftab Ahmed Lone announced the verdict in the light of NAB Balochistan's investigation and irrefutable evidence against the accused. Prosecutor Zameer Chalgari appeared on behalf of NAB.