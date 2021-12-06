Court defers indictment in reference against Shaukat Aziz

UrduPoint.com

An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday once again deferred the indictment of co-accused in reference against former prime minister Shaukat Aziz and others pertaining illegal appointments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday once again deferred the indictment of co-accused in reference against former prime minister Shaukat Aziz and others pertaining illegal appointments.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the case filed by National Accountability Bureau. The ex-prime minister had already been declared absconder in the same reference due to remaining absent from the proceedings.

At the outset of hearing, the defence lawyer adopted the stance that the appeal of co-accused against the decision of accountability court dismissing their acquittal plea was pending before Islamabad High Court.

The NAB had sought time from the bench for submission of comments.

He prayed the court to adjourn hearing until the decisions of high court. At this, the court adjourned the case till January 5. The NAB had alleged the accused for illegally appointing Basharat Hassan as consultant in Alternate Energy Development board (AEDB).

