Court Extends Bails Of PTI Leaders In Corruption Cases
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) A Judge of the Anti-Corruption Court Babar Ali on Wednesday extended the bails of PTI leaders and former provincial ministers and MPA in corruption cases till March 05.
On the requests of the former MPAs Fazal Shakoor, Taj Khalid, Arif Ahmed Zai and Fazal Muhammad Khan the judge extended their bails till March 5 while the bail of Khaliq ur Rehman was extended till March 04.
The applicants were facing allegations of illegal appointments in the government departments.
