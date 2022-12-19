(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday extended the pre-arrest bail of PTI's chief Imran Khan till January 10, in FIR registered in Sangjani Police Station.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the bail case of PTI's head Imran Khan in FIR registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) on protest and damaging the public property after the decision of ECP in Toshakhana case.

The court also granted one-time exemption from appearance to Imran Khan on medical grounds. Dr. Baber Awan Advocate appeared before the court on behalf of Imran Khan.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till January 10.