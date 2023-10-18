Court extends interim bail of PTI' s leaders till Nov 14

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) The Anti-corruption court on Wednesday extended interim bail of Asad Qaiser, Aqibullah and Rangiz Khan till November 14.

Judge ATC Babar Ali heard a total of five applications for interim bail including two former legislators MNAs Bashir and MPA Shafiullah.

The judge fixed the date of October 23 for a hearing in the cases of corruption registered against MNA Bashir and MPA Shafiullah.