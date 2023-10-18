Open Menu

Court Extends Interim Bail Of PTI' S Leaders Till Nov 14

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Court extends interim bail of PTI' s leaders till Nov 14

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) The Anti-corruption court on Wednesday extended interim bail of Asad Qaiser, Aqibullah and Rangiz Khan till November 14.

Judge ATC Babar Ali heard a total of five applications for interim bail including two former legislators MNAs Bashir and MPA Shafiullah.

The judge fixed the date of October 23 for a hearing in the cases of corruption registered against MNA Bashir and MPA Shafiullah.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption Babar Ali October November Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

President for enhancing trade, economic cooperatio ..

President for enhancing trade, economic cooperation with Morocco

3 minutes ago
 HEC deliberates on capacity-building policy for af ..

HEC deliberates on capacity-building policy for affiliated colleges of Punjab

3 minutes ago
 ADQ FWD paper showcases transformative impact of s ..

ADQ FWD paper showcases transformative impact of sovereign wealth funds

16 minutes ago
 UAE calls for strengthening cooperation between Mi ..

UAE calls for strengthening cooperation between Middle Eastern countries to buil ..

1 hour ago
 Noura Al Kaabi meets Ambassador of European Union ..

Noura Al Kaabi meets Ambassador of European Union to UAE

1 hour ago
 UAE a pivotal and influential contributor to histo ..

UAE a pivotal and influential contributor to historic international decisions

1 hour ago
Presight AI and TOTM Technologies form joint ventu ..

Presight AI and TOTM Technologies form joint venture for proprietary technology ..

1 hour ago
 MoHAP showcases key features of Al Hosn App at GIT ..

MoHAP showcases key features of Al Hosn App at GITEX Global 2023

2 hours ago
 FNC, Inter-Parliamentary Union sign MoU

FNC, Inter-Parliamentary Union sign MoU

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed issues decision establishing jud ..

Mansour bin Zayed issues decision establishing judicial English-language service ..

2 hours ago
 Unfolding the art of Vlogging

Unfolding the art of Vlogging

2 hours ago
 PITB HR Wing organizes Awareness Session with Pink ..

PITB HR Wing organizes Awareness Session with Pink Ribbon for Wellbeing of its F ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan