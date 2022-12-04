UrduPoint.com

Court Grants 5-days Physical Remand Of Azam Swati In Quetta

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Court grants 5-days physical remand of Azam Swati in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Quetta District court granted five-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader, Senator Azam Swati in controversial tweets against military officials on Sunday.

Earlier, Senator Azam Swati was presented before the court of Judicial Magistrate under strict security where the police requested the Judge to approve remand of 10 days for Senator Azam Swati.

The Judicial Magistrate Abdul Sattar granted the five-day remand of Senator Azam Swati.

After the decision of the court, Senator Azam Swati was handed over to the police for five-day physical remand.

However, Senator Azam Swati was apprehended three days ago from Islamabad and shifted to Quetta on transit remand.

FIRs have been registered against Senator Azam Khan Swati in respective areas of Balochistan including Quetta, Lasbela, Khuzdar, Zhob and Gwadar while three cases were registered against Swati on November 26 in the Lasbela, Khuzdar, and Kuchlak Tehsils of Quetta. The fourth case was registered on November 27 in Pasni Tehsil of Gwadar while the fifth case was registered on November 28 in Zhob District.

