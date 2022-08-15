Court grants bail to Gandapur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :A lower court of Islamabad on Monday granted pre-bail to PTI's leader Ali Amin Gandapur and instructed him to approach the relevant magistrate for further relief.

Additional District and Session Judge Ahmed Arshad Mehmood Jasra heard the bail petition of Ali Amin Gandapur in case pertaining vandalizing the public property during PTI's protest.

The Islamabad police had registered two FIRs against Gandapur.

After listening the arguments, the court accepted the pre-arrest bail against surety bonds worth Rs5,000.