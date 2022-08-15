UrduPoint.com

Court Grants Bail To Gandapur

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Court grants bail to Gandapur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :A lower court of Islamabad on Monday granted pre-bail to PTI's leader Ali Amin Gandapur and instructed him to approach the relevant magistrate for further relief.

Additional District and Session Judge Ahmed Arshad Mehmood Jasra heard the bail petition of Ali Amin Gandapur in case pertaining vandalizing the public property during PTI's protest.

The Islamabad police had registered two FIRs against Gandapur.

After listening the arguments, the court accepted the pre-arrest bail against surety bonds worth Rs5,000.

Related Topics

Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Police Arshad Mehmood Court

Recent Stories

PM directs to remove all obstacles in way of inves ..

PM directs to remove all obstacles in way of investment

2 hours ago
 UVAS (KBCMA, CVAS) Principal Prof Dr M Younas Rana ..

UVAS (KBCMA, CVAS) Principal Prof Dr M Younas Rana conferred Sitara-i-Imtiaz by ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Offers Condolences to Egypt ..

OIC Secretary-General Offers Condolences to Egypt over Victims of Abu Sefein Chu ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Topped China’s Smartphone Market in Q2 2022 ..

Vivo Topped China’s Smartphone Market in Q2 2022, According to a Counterpoint ..

2 hours ago
 STEP Schools - Create a Solid Foundation in 21st C ..

STEP Schools - Create a Solid Foundation in 21st Century Learning with Robotics ..

3 hours ago
 Shahbaz Gill's sedition case: Court seeks argument ..

Shahbaz Gill's sedition case: Court seeks arguments on bail plea

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.