Health Deptt distributes 471 motorbikes among EPI Technicians serving in merged districts

Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has distributed 471 motorbikes among EPI Technicians to strengthen immunization services in merged districts of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has distributed 471 motorbikes among EPI Technicians to strengthen immunization services in merged districts of the province.

Advisor to the Chief Minister KP on Health, Ehtesham Ali was chief guest during the ceremony held at Directorate General Health Services Peshawar on Thursday.

DG Health KP, Dr. Shahid Younis, Director EPI KP, Dr. Asghar Khan and other officials of Health department were present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Advisor on Health, Ehtesham Ali said this step of equipping EPI Technicians with motorbikes was much necessary and it would increase the outreach of Health department for flung areas of the province.

Those EPI technicians who have been provided motorbikes are working under the Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP).

Apart from providing bikes to vaccinators, the Health department will also provide fuel for increasing their mobility, Ehtesham announced.

Later while talking with media, Health Advisor said all necessary medicines have been dispatched to flood affected areas to prevent flood related diseases mostly vector borne.

He appreciated the dedication and hard work exhibited by Health team including doctors, paramedics, nurses in help of flood victims and performed duties round the clock.

In answer to a question about reported corruption in MTI hospitals, Health Advisor said third party audit has been directed for investigation into the allegations.

He also dispelled the impression regarding privatization of hospitals in KP. The health department is outsourcing some hospitals for improving treatment facilities, he clarified.

Director EPI KP, Dr. Asghar informed participants that provision of motor bike is aimed at improving mobility of the vaccinators for the last mile so that no area is left from vaccination of children against perilous diseases.

In some remote areas, people face difficulties in bringing their children to health facilities, so these vaccinator will reach to communities dwelling in such hard to reach areas, he added.