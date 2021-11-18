UrduPoint.com

Court Grants NAB More Time For Comments In Pleas Against Fake Accounts Cases

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 05:10 PM

Court grants NAB more time for comments in pleas against fake accounts cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday granted more time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file comments on acquittal pleas in references pertaining to Thatha Water Supply Scheme and mega money laundering against ex-president Asif Ali Zardari.

The court also granted one-day exemption hearing to Pakistan People's Party (PPP)'s Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and others on his lawyer's request.

NAB prosecutor Irfan Bhola appeared before the court of judge Muhammad Azam Khan and adopted the stance several acquittal petitions had been filed after the amendments in NAB Ordinance.

The accountability court had also written a letter to chairman NAB to clarify the legal points, he said.

He said hopefully the things would get cleared till next weeks and prayed the court to adjourn further hearing for submission of comments. The court adjourned hearing till December 6.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari National Accountability Bureau Water Faryal Talpur Money December Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

CEMS organised screening camp, walk & seminar to m ..

CEMS organised screening camp, walk & seminar to mark World Diabetes & COPD Day ..

6 minutes ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference held at UVAS

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference held at UVAS

6 minutes ago
 TLP Chief Hafiz Saad Rizvi released from jail

TLP Chief Hafiz Saad Rizvi released from jail

25 minutes ago
 PTCL & Ufone Annual Gala brings employees, familie ..

PTCL & Ufone Annual Gala brings employees, families together for fun extravaganz ..

26 minutes ago
 &#039;Expo in a Week&#039;: 7th week of Expo 2020 ..

&#039;Expo in a Week&#039;: 7th week of Expo 2020 Dubai witnessed events, initia ..

27 minutes ago
 Huawei reaffirms commitment to offering health and ..

Huawei reaffirms commitment to offering health and fitness solutions with the op ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.