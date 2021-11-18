Court grants NAB more time for comments in pleas against fake accounts cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday granted more time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file comments on acquittal pleas in references pertaining to Thatha Water Supply Scheme and mega money laundering against ex-president Asif Ali Zardari.

The court also granted one-day exemption hearing to Pakistan People's Party (PPP)'s Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and others on his lawyer's request.

NAB prosecutor Irfan Bhola appeared before the court of judge Muhammad Azam Khan and adopted the stance several acquittal petitions had been filed after the amendments in NAB Ordinance.

The accountability court had also written a letter to chairman NAB to clarify the legal points, he said.

He said hopefully the things would get cleared till next weeks and prayed the court to adjourn further hearing for submission of comments. The court adjourned hearing till December 6.