Court hands down death penalty to accused for killing 3 persons in Lahore

(@imziishan)

A sessions court on Monday handed down death penalty on three counts to a man on proving guilty of killing his wife, mother-in-law and brother-in-law

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :A sessions court on Monday handed down death penalty on three counts to a man on proving guilty of killing his wife , mother-in-law and brother-in-law.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 300,000 on accused Ghulam Abbas.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Sajeeda Akhtar announced the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties and examining available evidence.

The prosecution alleged that accused Ghulam Abbas killed his wife, mother-in-law and brother-in-law over a domestic dispute and solid evidence was available against him.

However, the defence counsel argued that the accused was nominated due to personal enmity whereas the murder weapon was also not recovered from him. He pleaded with the court to acquit the accused as solid evidence was not available against him.

Ghulam Abbas killed his wife, mother-in-law and brother-in-law over a domestic dispute in Munawan area in 2016. The police had arrested the accused after registration of a case.