UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Hands Down Death Penalty To Accused For Killing 3 Persons In Lahore

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 09:30 PM

Court hands down death penalty to accused for killing 3 persons in Lahore

A sessions court on Monday handed down death penalty on three counts to a man on proving guilty of killing his wife, mother-in-law and brother-in-law

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :A sessions court on Monday handed down death penalty on three counts to a man on proving guilty of killing his wife, mother-in-law and brother-in-law.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 300,000 on accused Ghulam Abbas.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Sajeeda Akhtar announced the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties and examining available evidence.

The prosecution alleged that accused Ghulam Abbas killed his wife, mother-in-law and brother-in-law over a domestic dispute and solid evidence was available against him.

However, the defence counsel argued that the accused was nominated due to personal enmity whereas the murder weapon was also not recovered from him. He pleaded with the court to acquit the accused as solid evidence was not available against him.

Ghulam Abbas killed his wife, mother-in-law and brother-in-law over a domestic dispute in Munawan area in 2016. The police had arrested the accused after registration of a case.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Police Fine Wife Man 2016 From Weapon Court

Recent Stories

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore demolishes illegal ..

1 minute ago

Multan Development Authority bids farewell to offi ..

1 minute ago

Lahore High Court declares PMDC changes in medical ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Rangers Sindh arrest 15 suspects

1 minute ago

Banks invest AED10.3 billion in bonds over eight m ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Navy Free Eye Camp At Abdul Rehman Goth, ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.