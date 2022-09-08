UrduPoint.com

Court Issues Arrest Warrants Of 7 Accused In Iqbal Park Case

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2022 | 08:19 PM

Court issues arrest warrants of 7 accused in Iqbal Park case

A sessions court on Thursday issued arrest warrants of seven accused over non-appearance in Iqbal Park case, wherein a woman TikToker was assaulted by a mob

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :A sessions court on Thursday issued arrest warrants of seven accused over non-appearance in Iqbal Park case, wherein a woman TikToker was assaulted by a mob.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ishrat Abbas conducted the case proceedings.

During the proceedings, ten accused including Amir Sohail alias Rambo appeared before the court on being summoned. However, the accused - Mohsin, Arslan, Abid, Iftikhar, Sheryar , Hussnain, and Sajid - did not appear despite the court orders.

At this, the court issued non-bailable arrest warrants of seven accused and adjourned further hearing till September 30.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had summoned 17 accused after filing of the challan by Larry Adda police in the matter.

The police had registered the FIR against 400 unidentified persons for assaulting and molesting a woman TikToker at Minar-i-Pakistan on August 14, 2021.

Sections 354-A (assault or use of criminal force against woman and stripping her of her clothes), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to commit the theft), 147 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Pakistan Penal Code have been included in the FIR.

