Court Issues Written Order Regarding Termination Of Defence's Cross-examination Right

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2024 | 09:26 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday issued a written order regarding termination of the right of defence for cross-examination of the prosecution witnesses in the Toshakhana case.

The court said that the prosecution witnesses had been appearing before it in several hearings but the defence lawyers used delaying tactics to avoid their cross-examination.

It further said that the accused were using delaying tactics by repeatedly changing lawyers for adjournment and the witnesses had to wait in jail for many hours.

The court said that the defence lawyers did not appear before it on January 24 and 25th. The jail trial of the reference is continuing as per the notification of the Federal government, it added.

The order said that the court was trying to complete the trial as soon as possible but the accused were deliberately disrupting the proceedings.

It further said that the accused could not be given any more opportunity to cross-examine the witnesses.

"The right of cross-examination of the accused is being terminated," the court added.

