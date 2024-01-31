- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Court issues written order regarding termination of defence's cross-examination right
Court Issues Written Order Regarding Termination Of Defence's Cross-examination Right
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2024 | 09:26 PM
An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday issued a written order regarding termination of the right of defence for cross-examination of the prosecution witnesses in the Toshakhana case
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday issued a written order regarding termination of the right of defence for cross-examination of the prosecution witnesses in the Toshakhana case.
The court said that the prosecution witnesses had been appearing before it in several hearings but the defence lawyers used delaying tactics to avoid their cross-examination.
It further said that the accused were using delaying tactics by repeatedly changing lawyers for adjournment and the witnesses had to wait in jail for many hours.
The court said that the defence lawyers did not appear before it on January 24 and 25th. The jail trial of the reference is continuing as per the notification of the Federal government, it added.
The order said that the court was trying to complete the trial as soon as possible but the accused were deliberately disrupting the proceedings.
It further said that the accused could not be given any more opportunity to cross-examine the witnesses.
"The right of cross-examination of the accused is being terminated," the court added.
Recent Stories
Asifa Bhutto seeks public support on Election Day
Govt Girls Degree College, Kotri to participate in 6th Sindh College Games 2024
PPP popular political party among masses
IGP Sindh chairs meeting to review election arrangements
ADB committed record climate finance of almost $10 billion in 2023
History sheeter dacoit held during encounter with police
City's district East police discusses security arrangements for election-2024
CM lays foundation stone of GOR project for police
Work on gymkhana project to be started soon: DC
LHC directs PEMRA to ensure free media access for PTI founder, candidates
Chambers call for deferring PoS system's implemenation
Chinese envoy lauds PAF's steadfast determination for balance of power in region
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Asifa Bhutto seeks public support on Election Day6 minutes ago
-
PPP popular political party among masses6 minutes ago
-
IGP Sindh chairs meeting to review election arrangements6 minutes ago
-
History sheeter dacoit held during encounter with police16 minutes ago
-
City's district East police discusses security arrangements for election-202416 minutes ago
-
CM lays foundation stone of GOR project for police15 minutes ago
-
Work on gymkhana project to be started soon: DC15 minutes ago
-
LHC directs PEMRA to ensure free media access for PTI founder, candidates15 minutes ago
-
Chinese envoy lauds PAF's steadfast determination for balance of power in region15 minutes ago
-
CTP issued traffic advisory for tourists visiting Murree13 minutes ago
-
DC Jhang visits DHQ Hospital13 minutes ago
-
IBA annual career fair: fostering connections, nurturing careers12 minutes ago