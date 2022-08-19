UrduPoint.com

Court Orders Gill's Health Assessment From PIMS

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 19, 2022 | 03:06 PM

Court orders Gill's health assessment from PIMS

The judge directs the authorities to keep Shahbaz Gill at PIMS till Monday.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 19th, 2022/ A local court on Friday ordered to send Imran Khan's chief of staff Shahbaz Gill to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a reassessment of his health cindition.

Duty judge Judicial Magistrate Raja Farrukh Ali Khan passed this order on a plea by police seeking eight day further extension in physical remand of Gill in a sedition case.

The judge held that Gill's condition was not fine.and directed the authorities to keep him at PIMS till Monday.

Earlier, the police produced Gill before the court on a wheelchair from the PIMS hospital.

Strict security arrangements were made on the occasion.

During the hearing, Gill asked the court to return his oxygen mask, complaining that it was snatched while he was being escorted to the courtroom.

He said, "for God's sake, give me my mask back,".

At this, the judge asked him if he wanted to stay to which Gill responded that he would if his mask was provided to him.

Later, an oxygen cylinder was brought to the court. The court, meanwhile, sought eight days extension in physical remand of Gill.

At this, the judge asked the police as to why they were requesting for another eight days of Gill's custody when a two-day remand had already been granted.

"Are the police seeking a new remand or an extension in the existing remand?" the judge asked, observing that whether the initial two-day remand had even started technically.

Giving his arguments, special prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi said that the investigation officer is supposed to take care of the accused's health if the court granted a remand.

"It is written nowhere that physical remand cannot be granted if the accused is unwell," he said, adding that the IO can have the accused undergo a medical examination without a court's order.

However, Gill's lawyer opposed the request for extension in Gill's remand.

