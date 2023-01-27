UrduPoint.com

Court Orders Quashing Money-laundering Case Against Tareen, Son In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2023 | 06:09 PM

Court orders quashing money-laundering case against Tareen, son in Lahore

A local court has ordered quashing a money-laundering case, registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), against politician and industrialist Jehangir Khan Tareen and his son, Ali Tareen

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :A local court has ordered quashing a money-laundering case, registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), against politician and industrialist Jehangir Khan Tareen and his son, Ali Tareen.

Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk passed the orders in the light of a report, submitted by the investigation officer in the matter, according to the verdict, released here on Friday.

Earlier, the FIA investigation officer had submitted a report before the court, saying that the charges of money laundering did not prove during the investigation. He submitted that no illegal method of money transfer surfaced in the investigations and all transactions were done in accordance with the rules of Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan.

The accused also provided documentary evidence of all the transactions, he added.

The FIA had registered a case against the father-son duo, and others under charges of money laundering, misappropriation of shareholders' money and fraud in the sugar scam.

The case was registered under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating of public shareholders) and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), read with sections 3/4 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Jehangir Khan Tareen Money Federal Investigation Agency Criminals All Court Ali Tareen

Recent Stories

Rs 134,000 fine imposed on profiteers in Faisalaba ..

Rs 134,000 fine imposed on profiteers in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago
 Moscow Not Ruling Out Grossi's Visit to Russia to ..

Moscow Not Ruling Out Grossi's Visit to Russia to Discuss Further Cooperation

6 minutes ago
 Four gangsters arrested in Lahore

Four gangsters arrested in Lahore

6 minutes ago
 The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) organis ..

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) organises Hajj draw ceremony

6 minutes ago
 Grand dialogue inevitable for country's political, ..

Grand dialogue inevitable for country's political, economic stability

29 minutes ago
 Gold prices jump all-time high to Rs 202,500 per t ..

Gold prices jump all-time high to Rs 202,500 per tola

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.