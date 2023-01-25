Court postpones verdict in case against Raja Basharat

A local court on Wednesday postponed its decision against former law minister Punjab Raja Basharat and others in a case with regard to the property dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :A local court on Wednesday postponed its decision against former law minister Punjab Raja Basharat and others in a case with regard to the property dispute.

Senior Civil Judge Nasruminallah postponed its verdict due to the incomplete attendance of the accused.

Former law minister Raja Basharrat appeared before the court along with his lawyer Iftikhar Shahid on this day.

The court fixed January 30 as a new date to announce the decision.