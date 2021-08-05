UrduPoint.com

Court Rejects Bail Petitions Of Accused In Noor Mukadam Case

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

Court rejects bail petitions of accused in Noor Mukadam case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :A lower court of Islamabad on Thursday rejected the post arrest bail petitions of Zahir Jaffar's parents in Noor Mukadam murder case.

Additional District and Session Judge Muhammad Sohail announced the reserved verdict on the bail petitions filed by Zakir Jaffar and Asmat Adam.

The court observed that the accused contacted rehabilitation center instead of informing the police about the tragic incident. The parents not only assisted the accused but also tried to hide the proofs, the court observed.

The court further said that there was sufficient evidence on record which showed petitioners' connection with the crime.

There were serious allegations against Zakir Jaffar and Asmat Jaffar for assisting their son Zahir Jaffar in the crime and hence they couldn't be given bail, the order said.

The court said that the act of accused Zakir Jaffar facilitated the main accused Zahir Jaffar in murdering Noor Mukadam.

According to the record Zahir Jaffar brutally tortured, murdered and beheaded the victim. The phone contact between accused and his father was proved with detailed record.

The court said that there was no such record which proved any old enmity between the two families. Hence the accused were not entitled for bail relief, the order said.

