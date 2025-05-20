Open Menu

Court Rejects Bail Plea Of PTI Activist Sanam Javed In Cybercrime Case

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2025 | 11:14 PM

A sessions court on Tuesday dismissed the post-arrest bail application of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media activist Sanam Javed in a case related to the alleged dissemination of defamatory content targeting heads of state institutions

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Suleman Ghumman announced the reserved verdict. The court had earlier reserved its verdict after hearing arguments from both the defence and the prosecution.

During the hearing, Javed’s counsel argued that the accused was currently in judicial custody.

He submitted that his client was innocent, claiming the charges were baseless. The defence urged the court to grant post-arrest bail.

The prosecution, however, strongly opposed the plea and presented evidence alleging that the accused had posted derogatory content against public office holders via her social media account on X (formerly Twitter).

The case was registered by the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing in Lahore under sections 20, 24, 24A, and 26A of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016, read with Section 500 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

