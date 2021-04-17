UrduPoint.com
The District and Session Court Jamshoro rejected the plea of the slain Sindh University's student Amir Jatoi's family for ordering registration of FIR against Sukkur police for alleged murder of Jatoi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :The District and Session Court Jamshoro rejected the plea of the slain Sindh University's student Amir Jatoi's family for ordering registration of FIR against Sukkur police for alleged murder of Jatoi.

The court on Saturday rejected the plea of Ghulam Nabi Jatoi, brother of the slain student, who wanted nomination of SSP Sukkur Irfan Samo and some other police officials in the FIR.

He maintained through his counsel that his brother was killed in a stagy encounter in Sukkur last month after he was whisked away from the university's hostel in early February.

He said the family promptly lodged the police complaint about the missing student at Jamshoro police station.

Following the encounter the Inspector General Sindh police formed a high level committee to probe the incident.

