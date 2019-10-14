Court reopens Langland School, College

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) ::The court of Senior Civil Judge here Monday issued order for opening of all sections of Langland school and College from Tuesday.

According to correspondent, parents of students studying at Langland School and College had filed a petition in a court of Chitral through Abdul Wali Khan Advocate seeking reopening of the institution, closed after directives of its British lady principal on October 9, last.

Due to closure of Langland School and College the precious studying time of hundreds of students was being wasted.

The parents and students have expressed satisfaction over court's orders to reopen the institution.