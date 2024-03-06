Court seeks NAB reply in plea to cancel arrest warrants of Hassan & Hussain

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The Accountability Court of Islamabad on Wednesday issued a notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in response to the plea of Hasan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz, sons of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, requesting the cancellation of their arrest warrants in the Panama reference.

Defense counsel Qazi Misbah appeared before the court of Justice Nasir Javed Rana and filed three an application to cancel the arrest warrant in the Avenfield, Al-Azizia, and Flagship references.

He argued that Hassan and Hussain Nawaz, who would travel to Pakistan on March 12, and were ready to surrender before the court, praying the court to cancel their arrest warrant.

In the flagship reference, NAB had withdrawn the appeal against the acquittal of the other accused, while in the Al-Azizia reference, all the other accused had been acquitted, he added.

Justice observed that the court might issue notices to the investigating officers regarding the application. Qazi Misbah requested the court to call the investigation officer on Thursday.

The court then issued notices to the NAB investigating officers and adjourned the hearing until Thursday.