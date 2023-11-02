Court summons all accused in Rental Power reference

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) An Accountability Court on Thursday again summoned all the accused, including former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on December 14, in the Rental Power reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau.

AC Judge Muhammad Bashir, who heard the case, asked that why the defence lawyers were not giving arguments over acquittal pleas of their clients.

Defence lawyer Arshad Tabraiz said that the applications were filed under Section 265D of the NAB law. They were not giving arguments because the Supreme Court had barred the accountability courts to take a final decision on the references, he added.

The court then summoned the absent accused again on December 14 and adjourned the case.