Open Menu

Court Summons All Accused In Rental Power Reference

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Court summons all accused in Rental Power reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) An Accountability Court on Thursday again summoned all the accused, including former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on December 14, in the Rental Power reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau.

AC Judge Muhammad Bashir, who heard the case, asked that why the defence lawyers were not giving arguments over acquittal pleas of their clients.

Defence lawyer Arshad Tabraiz said that the applications were filed under Section 265D of the NAB law. They were not giving arguments because the Supreme Court had barred the accountability courts to take a final decision on the references, he added.

The court then summoned the absent accused again on December 14 and adjourned the case.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Lawyers December All Court

Recent Stories

Dubai marks start of 2023-2024 cruise season with ..

Dubai marks start of 2023-2024 cruise season with first luxury liner docking at ..

3 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Ambassador of Mongolia

Mansour bin Zayed receives Ambassador of Mongolia

33 minutes ago
 UAE-Japan Women’s Friendship Committee promotes ..

UAE-Japan Women’s Friendship Committee promotes diversity and sustainability i ..

48 minutes ago
 EDCC to organise UAE National Pavilion at Thailand ..

EDCC to organise UAE National Pavilion at Thailand Defense and Security Exhibiti ..

48 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Dubai Program for ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Dubai Program for Gaming 2033’

1 hour ago
 Dubai International Chamber attracts six internati ..

Dubai International Chamber attracts six international companies

1 hour ago
CBUAE encouraging banks to embrace digital transfo ..

CBUAE encouraging banks to embrace digital transformation: S&amp;P report

1 hour ago
 Dubai Business Forum explores role of advanced tec ..

Dubai Business Forum explores role of advanced technology in transforming busine ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Business Forum spotlights climate action and ..

Dubai Business Forum spotlights climate action and challenges

2 hours ago
 Lootah Biofuels inks MoU with Atmosphere Hotels &a ..

Lootah Biofuels inks MoU with Atmosphere Hotels &amp; Resorts to produce biofuel ..

2 hours ago
 18th edition of Dubai Airshow to begin 13th Novemb ..

18th edition of Dubai Airshow to begin 13th November

2 hours ago
 Special court allows transfer of Shah Mahmood Qure ..

Special court allows transfer of Shah Mahmood Qureshi from Adiala jail to PIMS

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan