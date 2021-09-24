Court summons Asif Zardari in person on Sep 29

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari on September 29, in Rs8 billion suspect transaction reference.

The court instructed the former president to appear before AC-III judge and said that it was necessary for the accused to be present in person to answer on the indictment.

The NAB had alleged former president to buy a house in Clifton Karachi through the above money. Co-accused Mushtaq Ahmed had been serving as stenographer of ex-president from 2009 to 2013 who was alleged as 'benamdar' of Asif Zardari.

The summons had been served to the address of Bilawal House Karachi. The court had already declared the aide of ex-president, Mushtaq Ahmed as absconder due to continuous disappearance and Zardari's Clifton House was seized as well.