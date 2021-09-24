UrduPoint.com

Court Summons Asif Zardari In Person On Sep 29

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

Court summons Asif Zardari in person on Sep 29

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari on September 29, in Rs8 billion suspect transaction reference.

The court instructed the former president to appear before AC-III judge and said that it was necessary for the accused to be present in person to answer on the indictment.

The NAB had alleged former president to buy a house in Clifton Karachi through the above money. Co-accused Mushtaq Ahmed had been serving as stenographer of ex-president from 2009 to 2013 who was alleged as 'benamdar' of Asif Zardari.

The summons had been served to the address of Bilawal House Karachi. The court had already declared the aide of ex-president, Mushtaq Ahmed as absconder due to continuous disappearance and Zardari's Clifton House was seized as well.

Related Topics

Karachi Asif Ali Zardari National Accountability Bureau Buy Money September From Billion Court

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

5 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

5 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

5 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

5 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

5 hours ago
 Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia H ..

Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia Help Afghanistan Recover From W ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.