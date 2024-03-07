Open Menu

Court Suspends Arrest Warrants Of Hassan Nawaz & Hussain Nawaz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2024 | 09:10 PM

Court suspends arrest warrants of Hassan Nawaz & Hussain Nawaz

The Accountability Court of Islamabad on Thursday suspended the permanent arrest warrants of Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz till March 14 in the Panama Papers reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The Accountability Court of Islamabad on Thursday suspended the permanent arrest warrants of Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz till March 14 in the Panama papers reference.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana announced the decision on the plea of Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz, seeking suspension of their arrest warrant in the Avenfield, Al-Azizia, and Flagship references.

Defence Counsel Qazi Misbah argued that the court had declared his clients as proclaimed offenders and issued their permanent arrest warrants, whereas the other accused had already been acquitted in the references.

National Accountability Bureau's Prosecutor Sohail Arif contended that both the accused would have to appear in the court in accordance with the law.

Subsequently, the court suspended their arrest warrants.

