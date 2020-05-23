COVID-19: 124 more tested positive in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :At least 124 more people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan on Friday.

According to media coordinator Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, the number of total confirmed patients had surged to 3,198 in the province.

He said at least 50,953 people were screened for the virus till May 22, out of which 124 more were reported positive.

He said 762 affected patients had been recovered while 39 deaths were recorded so far due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.