COVID-19 Claims 119 More Lives In Pakistan Over Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 36 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 11:36 AM

The Official figures show that 4, 113 new positive cases of Coronavirus infection have surfaced in different parts of the country during the same period.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 5th, 2021) Pakistan reported 119 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

According to the fresh statistics issued by National Command and Operation Centre, 44,838 tests were conducted and positivity ratio remained nine point one seven percent.

President of the United Nations Economic and Social Council and Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN Munir Akram says it is only science, technology and innovations that have provided a ray of hope in the form of the vaccine development for Covid-19 and the continuity of business through digital technology.

He was addressing 6th Annual Multi-Stakeholder Forum on Science, Technology and Innovation for the Sustainable Development Goals at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

The theme for this year's STI Forum was Science, technology and innovation for a sustainable and resilient COVID-19 recovery, and effective pathways of inclusive action towards the Sustainable Development Goals.

Appreciating the role of technological innovations, Ambassador Munir Akram reiterated that we see today the real-life impacts of innovations in accelerating, sustainable solutions to our challenges of ending poverty of expanding prosperity.

