UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 Claims 16 More Lives In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 09:26 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed 16 more lives and 652 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Tuesday, death toll reached 11,081 and a total number of cases were recorded 358,387 while 333,529 patients had recovered so far.

As per the data provided by the P&SHD, currently 13,777 patients were under treatment in different hospitals and 331 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

The Health department conducted 19,752 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours which turned the total tests into 6.

21 million so far.

The spokesperson told that during last 24 hours, 581,044 people were vaccinated in 662 centers and total number of vaccinated people reached 17,088,264 in the province.

The Punjab Health department has urged the masses to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the Healthcare department urged the citizens.

