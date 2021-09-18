COVID-19 claims 26 more lives, 1227 new cases reported in Punjab

The coronavirus claimed 26 more lives and 1,227 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed 26 more lives and 1,227 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Friday, death toll reached up to 12,343 and a total number of cases recorded 419,424 while 383,773 patients had been recovered so far.

As per the data provided by the P&SHD, currently 23,308 patients were under treatment in different hospitals.

The Health department conducted 18,102 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours which turned the total tests into 7.

14 million so far.

He urged the people to immediately get vaccinated and ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) so that we could return to normal life.

The Punjab health department also urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19. Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus.