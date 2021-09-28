COVID-19 claims 41 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

The NCOC data shows that 1,400 positive cases have surfaced in different parts of the country in a single day.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 28th, 2021) Pakistan reported 41 more deaths due to Coronavirus infection during last 24 hours.

The National Command and Operation Centre said that 1,400 positive cases were reported in the country in a single day.

The statistics showed that 44,116 tests were conducted on Monday and positivity ratio remained 3.17 percent.

The vaccine drive continues at different centers across the country so that the pandemic could be countered from fast spreading.