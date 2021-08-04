UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 46 More Lives In Pakistan In Last 24 Hours

Wed 04th August 2021 | 11:33 AM

COVID-19 claims 46 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

The NCOC figures show that 4, 722 new cases of Coronavirus surfaced in different parts of the country during the same period.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 4th, 2021) Pakistan reported 46 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The figures shared by National Command and Operation Centre showed that 4, 722 new cases of Coronavirus took place in different parts of the country during the same period.

As many as 57, 398 new tests were conducted at various places since yesterday and positive ratio remained 8.22 per cent.

The number of deaths due to Coronavirus reached 23,575.

